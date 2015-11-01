Tottenham midfielder sparks anger among fans by filming himself watching Arsenal
03 April at 16:50The season of Moussa Sissoko is going from bad to worse as the France International is not only failing to justify his price-tag at the White Hart Lane but has also made his own fans really unhappy when he filmed himself watching Arsenal playing on TV against Manchester City yesterday.
Sissoko had already dropped several hints he’s a Gunners fans back in the days.
A few years ago, a t-shirt of the Gunners was spotted in his wardrobe with the player who also confirmed to be an Arsenal fan in an interview with French news outlet FootMercato.
"Everyone knows, I often said it when I was young, Arsenal is the club of my heart, because there were quite a few French players there like Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Sylvain Wiltord, Patrick Vieira who was my idol”, Sissoko said.
The video posted by the French midfielder would be nothing serious for Tottenham fans if the player would – at least – pretend not to be enjoying the game and Arsenal’s game style.
The former Newcastle man is said to be on Pochettino’s list of departures with AC Milan and Inter interested in welcoming the player’s services.
