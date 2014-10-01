Tottenham name their price for Chelsea & Man City target
22 May at 11:16Chelsea and Manchester City will be looking for new wide defenders in the summer and Tottenham star Kyle Walker is rumoured to be transfer target of both Premier League giants. Bayern Munich are also reported to have joined the race for the England International given that the Bavarians’ legend Philipp Lahm has just ended his playing career.
According to the Sunday Mirror, Walker will be the only star leaving North London in the summer. The British tabloid reports Tottenham will demand € 46 million (roughly £ 40 million) to sell the talented right-back who has imposed himself as one of the best right defenders in England and around Europe thanks to his six assists in 33 Premier League appearances.
Walker, 26, is contracted with the Spurs until 2021. On the 23rd of September, he signed a contract extension with Tottenham but despite that he’s expected to leave the club in the summer.
Go to comments