Tottenham news: competition for AC Milan star, Simeone’s son targeted
05 August at 13:55Tottenham are probably the less busy top Premier League club this summer. The Spurs have only completed a few signings but according to several reports Mauricio Pochettino’s side could make some exciting moves before the summer transfer window shuts.
The Mirror confirms Tottenham are interested in signing Diego Simeone’s son Giovanni. The 22-year-old striker managed 12 Serie A goals last season and is one of the most exciting prospects in Italy at the moment.
Fiorentina are also being linked with a move for the promising Argentinean but La Viola have failed to wrap up a deal with Genoa yet.
Simeone’s price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 20 million.
Meantime, Lazio have emerged as serious candidates for AC Milan star Suso.
Accordint to Il Corriere dello sport (via gol.com), the Spaniard has been offered to the biancocelesti who are expected to sell Keita Balde this summer.
The Senegalese striker is wanted by Juventus, Inter and West Ham and he has reportedly snubbed a move to Tottenham earlier this summer. AC Milan have yet to begin new contract talks with Suso and his summer exit could be on the cards.
Tottenham have had a € 22 million Suso bid rejected in the current transfer window.
