Spurs on red alert as Chelsea indentify possible replacement for Courtois
19 March at 15:00Tottenham are on red alert as Chelsea have pounced on the Spurs’ first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman is said to be Conte’s priority target in case Thibaut Courtois decides to leave the Staford Bridge in the summer with Real Madrid that are heavily linked with welcoming the services of the former Atletico Madrid star.
Courtois’ Chelsea contract runs until 2019 and the Blues should offer him a new £ 200.000-a-week contract to ward of the interest of the LaLiga giants who are looking for a long-term replacement for Keilor Navas who is having way too many ups and downs this season.
Lloris’ Tottenham deal, on the other hand does not expire before 2022 as the French International has just extended his stay at the club signing a new long-term deal. No need to say that Chelsea will find it hard to sign Lloris should they sell Courtois to Real Madrid but according to ABC in Spain (via TribalFootball) Chelsea would still consider a summer swoop for the Frenchman.
