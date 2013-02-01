Tottenham on verge of acquiring Inter Milan target from PSG
26 January at 16:15Tottenham are in advanced talks over a deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura after the winger met with Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino on Thursday, sources close to both clubs has told ESPN.
According to the sources, Moura has discussed a transfer with the Spurs chairman and manager, and he was shown around Hotspur Way, the club's North London training base. Both Levy and Pochettino are eager to sign the 25-year-old this month.
Moura would reportedly cost close to 25 million euros and he earns around 85,000 euros-per-week, which should not pose a problem to Tottenham, who pay top-earner Harry Kane over 115,000-per-week.
The Brazil international, who cost PSG €38m in 2013, has made just six substitute appearances this season and he has been told by boss Unai Emery to find a new club this month.
He would be eligible for Tottenham’s Champions League push as he didn’t feature in European competition for the Parisians.
He had been linked with moves to Inter Milan, Sevilla, and Borussia Dortmund.
