



The North Londoners want to offer Tottenham are ready to make an incredible offer for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, who has made a huge impact over the last two seasons.

Still only 17, the defender/winger has already scored a massive 13 goals in Championship play this season, adding four assists as the Cottagers have settled into fifth place.

Tottenham are always on the lookout for young players, especially when they are reminiscent of Gareth Bale. They were the ones who pulled off the Dele Alli deal.

Fulham are holding out for more - the clever solution - with reports indicating that they want at least

50 million, and are actually waiting to make a decision based on how they do this season. In the race for promotion, they would want to keep their star if they go up.

Sessegnon has been spotted by the likes of

Jose Mourinho is known for being a particular admirer.

€40 million to secure his services at the end of the season. Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United. Jose Mourinho is known for being a particular admirer.