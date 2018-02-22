Tottenham: Pochettino admits interest in Napoli star
27 February at 16:45Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted interest in Napoli's former Real Madrid player Jose Callejon.
The 31-year-old Spaniard has become an influential player for Napoli over the last three seasons and has formed an dangerous partnership up front with Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne recently. This season, he has scored eight times and has racked up a tally of five assists in a total of 26 starts for the partenopei.
In a recent interview with Radio CRC, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed that Callejon is one Napoli player who interests him. The Argentine said: "I followed Callejon from Spain. I feel connected to him."
The former Espanyol and Southampton boss was also asked about Napoli's chances of winning the Scudetto. He said: "Napoli can win the Scudetto. Sarri's football is fantastic and is the most beautiful in Europe whenever I watch the Serie A."
Tottenham are set to host Napoli's arch rivals Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game against the Old Lady.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments