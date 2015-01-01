Tottenham, Pochettino believes that English clubs struggle in the Ucl because of the Epl...
12 September at 20:58Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the press (via the Mirror) ahead of tomorrow's Ucl clash. According to the Spurs boss, English teams do not give as much importance to the Ucl compared to other leagues (like in Spain and France for example).
"When you play in the EPL, then the Premier league is your main competition to focus on. The players give it their all to win in England. In Italy, France and Spain, the UCL is the most important competition but here in England, we have a different culture. First comes the Premier league then it's the FA cup. Our group will be very difficult. Real Madrid should finish first and then the other team can fight for the second spot but let's see".
"Tomorrow against Dortmund, we are going to have to be good. It would be very important to start off with 3 points but it won't be easy on us. Dortmund are a very solid side...".
