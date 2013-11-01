Tottenham, Pochettino: "Juve? It is an amazing draw..."

Juventus and Tottenham will face-off against one another in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions league. Here is what Mauricio Pochettino had to say on the matter as he spoke to the English press (via the Dailymail) :



"Juve draw? It's great! My family came from Turin and that's where I got my name from. This is a dream draw for me. I have always been attracted to Turin and Juve are a great club. We are excited to go and play a game there for sure. Your side? Well it's always important to be competitive and we proved that this year. There is a lot of pressure in the UCL but we showed everyone that we are capable of handing this pressure. We did very well against Real Madrid and we are now looking forward. Same style of game like against Real? No I don't think so, it will be a different style of play but it will be an amazing two leg tie, that's for certain....".



"Objectives? Well if you want to progress and go far in such a tournament, then you have to face and beat the best. We did well in the group stage as we are pretty confident going forward....".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)