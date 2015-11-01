Tottenham: Pochettino laughs off star’s exit rumours amid Inter interest

Tottenham star winger Erik Lamela is being linked with a summer move to Inter as the Argentinean star is being struggling with injuries during the current campaign and the nerazzurri are long time admirers of the former AS Roma star.



The Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, however, has denied that Lamela is even considering leaving North London in the near future.



Talking to media ahead of tomorrow’s away clash to Burnely, the Argentinean tactician said: "Lamela is a player who has not played since October. And all that he is suffering in the last four or five months. Do you think that he is thinking to move? That he is thinking to go to Italy? He is very happy here."



"He was desperate, and the club was desperate, to find the solution. But it made me laugh every time I heard all that in the media. Because it is impossible for him, impossible for the club, impossible for his agent, impossible for his people, to think about moving.”

