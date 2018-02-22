Tottenham, Pochettino reveals he wanted to sign Astori

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino talked to assembled media from Tottenham training centre on Tuesday afternoon. The Argentinean tactician begun his press conference talking of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori who tragically passed away during the week-end.



“I knew him because I wanted to sign him when I was in charge of Southampton. He was a very good person and we are all shocked by what happened in Florence. Before I start this press conference I want to send pay tribute to him and send my condolescences to his friends and family.”



Talking about tomorrow’s Juventus clash, Pochettino said.



“We are improving, we are not the same team that we used to be. We are doing small steps forwards, we love challenges and tomorrow we will have a big one ahead of us. It will be amazing. We can win and we’ll do all we can to do it.”



“It’s the perfect moment to go through and qualify. We can’t always play an amusing style of football. I think European clubs respect Tottenham more. We are competitive and we are battling it out with the top European clubs. The next step will be to have consistency and maybe win some trophies.”

Lorenzo Bettoni, reporter in London