Tottenham, Pochettino: "We are expecting three new signings..."
27 August at 20:55Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the press (via Metro) after his team's 1-1 draw against Burnley, here is what he had to say: " Transfer market? We are working hard to try and add a few more players to the team. There are a lot of rumors out there but I am confident that we will be able to sign at least three new players. Let's see what happens in the coming days...".
1-1 Result? " It is not a great feeling to concede a last minute goal like that. This is football for you, it's difficult to swallow.We had a lot of chances but we weren't clinical enough. At this level, if you miss your chances, you will pay for it.
Chelsea? We did concede against them and then again today this is true but we will have to stay calm and keep working hard. We have to remain focused during an entire game, this is very important...".
Tottenham are currently 9th in the EPL standings as they accumulated 4 points over their first three games of this new season.
Go to comments