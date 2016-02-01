Tottenham resume interest in Italian starlet by scouting Juve, Inter target

Tottenham have resumed their interest in Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi as scouts of the Spurs were spotted at the Mapei Stadium last week during the neroverdi 1-0 loss against AC Milan, sources have told calciomercato.com.

Tottenham were linked with signing the talented Italian starlet one year ago but the Premier League side failed to seal the transfer of the 22-year-old who is now back on the radars of the North London- based club.

Berardi is also a transfer target of both Inter and Juventus. The Old Lady came close to signing Berardi last summer but the player snubbed a move to the J Stadium amid lack of game time fears.

With the player who, however, is known to be a long-time Inter fan, the nerazzurri hope that the talented winger will chose to join them instead of Juventus next summer as both Serie A giants will make official bids to sign him once the season ends.

