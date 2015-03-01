Demarai Gray is in talks over a possible move away from Leicester City,

The English U21 winger has struggled to play regularly at the King Power Stadium, starting only nine Premier League starts.

His struggles have also attracted the interest of Everton, who have already engaged on a hefty shopping spree this summer.

Tottenham have recently been the subject of veiled criticism from Coach Mauricio Pochettino, who commented his team’s transfer policies by saying that Spurs were “a little behind”.

Reports from earlier this summer indicated that Gray could leave for as little as £12 (

million, with

In fact, Everton, Tottenham and the Reds were reported to be willing to pay Gray’s £22m (

release clause.

€13.4)€24.6m)claimed that the youngster had met with the Foxes to discuss a move. While he was given a few chances by Claudio Ranieri, successor Craig Shakespeare has focussed on other names.