Tottenham have joined the race to sign Geoffrey Kondogbia,

The outlet claims that Mauricio Pochettino wants another midfielder on his roster, and the former French international is high up on the list.

The 24-year-old is at Valencia this season, and has played a starring role, even scoring three goals in La Liga.

He is on loan from Inter on a loan-to-buy deal worth

25 million.

The former Monaco and Sevilla player ;eft the Nerazzurri in the summer after skipping two training sessions.

Tottenham are known for being long-term admirers, while Chelsea and Liverpool are also known to be interested in him.

The Frenchman was originally signed by the Nerazzurri in 2015, but disappointed in his first season. He improved drastically in his second, enough to start most league games and become a feared tackling midfielder.

Tottenham need an alternative to Eric Dier and Moussa Sissoko, who haven’t exactly impressed in recent months in midfield.