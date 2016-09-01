Tottenham are interested in Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

TWM confirm that Spurs will be back before the end of the season to work out whether they want to take this interest further.

The midfielder has really been worth his salt this season, gradually proving that he is a destroyer capable of stopping anyone, his presence being felt yesterday in the first half as Marcelo Brozovic was preferred to him.

Long gone are the days when his brother

Or are they?