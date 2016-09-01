Harry Kane could cost Real Madrid as much as €340 million,

The Express confirm that the North London side doesn’t really want to lose its striker, and has set an enormous price, probably in the hope that the Merengues will give up or pay a king’s ransom.

Kane ended 2017 after scoring 56 goals in all competitions for club and country.

Tottenham have already sold Gareth Bale to the Chamartin side for a huge 101 million, a sum only recently eclipsed by the Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’ moves, as well as Philippe Coutinho’s recent move to Barcelona.

Kane has been identified by Florentino Perez as the man to replace Karim Benzema, who has missed too many games and, according to fans, too many chances in recent months.

Real are also interested in nabbing Edinson Cavani, but Kane is the man who Real most have their eyes on.