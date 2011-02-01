

Tottenham have won 25 of a possible 30 Premier League points against Southampton since Saints returned to the top-flight in 2012 (W8 D1 L1) – only against Swansea (28) and Sunderland (26) have they won more in that time.



Saints have lost five of their last six away Premier League games against Spurs, with that only win coming in May 2016 (2-1).



Southampton’s last four visits to Wembley Stadium have seen 20 goals scored (F10 A10) – but Southampton have won just one of those (4-1 vs Carlisle, 2010 Football League Trophy final).



Spurs are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games played on Boxing Day (W8 D3), since a 0-2 loss at Portsmouth in 2003.



Meanwhile, Southampton have won five of their last six league Boxing Day games (D1), most recently beating Arsenal 4-0 in 2015.



After failing to win any of their opening three Premier League games at Wembley this season (W0 D2 L1), Spurs have now won five of the last six there (W5 D1 L0).



Harry Kane has scored 36 Premier League goals in 2017 – no player has ever scored more in a calendar year in the competition (Alan Shearer 36 in 1995).