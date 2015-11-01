Tottenham star admits first goal was a fluke
10 September at 10:15Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane has admitted that the first he scored against Everton in Spurs 3-0 win over them was a fluke, according to Goal.
No, I didn't. I think everyone knows or could tell it was a cross so I got a lucky one but sometimes you need that.
"I said that in August, you just need a break to go your way and luckily I got that today then I managed to get the second as well.
"It's been a crazy four or five years so to get that 100th goal is amazing but hopefully now I can get the next 100 even quicker."
Kane then brought his tally 101 for Spurs, following a Christian Eriksen had tapped in, seeing if a hapless Everton.
He said: "It was a very good performance. It's not an easy place to come but we played very well and a 3-0 victory here is very good.
"Everyone on the pitch - from Hugo Lloris all the way through - worked hard and made it difficult for them. The attacking play was fantastic and we scored three good goals.
