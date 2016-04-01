Dele Alli has admitted that he is a long-term admirer of Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old sensation has been a superstar for Tottenham in recent months. Bayern have tended to spend on younger players recently, if the signings of James Rodriguez, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman and, earlier, Javi Martinez say anything.

The former MK Dons player netted a surprising 18 Premier League goals last season, adding seven more assists and playing a starring role as the North Londoners ended the season in second place.

Speaking to Bild, he is alleged to have said:

“You just have to look at the story. Bayern will always be one of the strongest teams in the world. They bring so much quality to the field, have incredible players. It would not be my wish to play against them in the next round.

“I talked a bit about the Bundesliga with Leroy Sané and Kevin Wimmer, and saw German clubs in the Champions League.

“At FIFA on the console, I also play with Bayern. The Bundesliga will always remain a competitor, even if it is currently not doing so well internationally. But for me, the Premier League is the best league in the world. I would like to prove myself further.”