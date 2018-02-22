Christian Eriksen doesn’t sound like he wants to go anywhere, if his latest interview is anything to go by.

Speaking ahead of Denmark’s upcoming international friendly with Panama, the former Ajax midfielder said that he “didn’t think” about other teams courting him.

He has been linked to Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent times, but Eriksen doesn’t sound like he is planning on going, amidst constant rumours about the likes of Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld.

“To be honest, I do not think about (interest from elsewhere),” the 26-year-old said.

“You play football in the present, but you also have dreams. Dreams are one thing, but they are only realistic when [an offer] is on the table. Right now, most people are very happy at Tottenham and I am also.”

He then went on about his ambitions, hinting that he wants to help the North Londoners beat the two podium finishes they’ve managed over the last couple of seasons.

“All footballers would like to win the Premier League or the Champions League or FA Cup. I think most people just want to win some trophies,” continued Eriksen.



“We have been close to in the last couple of seasons, but in this season we have not been around. Nevertheless, we have still had an absolutely positive season so far.



“Yes, (I can win trophies with Spurs). If you think where Tottenham was when I came to where we are now. Now people look at us as title candidates whereas previously we had to fight to get into the top four and even the top six.



“We may have to build and build to become capable of winning a trophy but we are on the way the right track.”