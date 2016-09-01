Tottenham star would cost Bayern Munich as much as Gareth Bale
04 February at 10:48Yesterday’s reports in England linked Tottenham star Dele Alli with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Alli, 20, is one of England’s most talented footballers having already gained a place as a regular starter at Tottenham despite his young age.
Alli has 13 goals and 5 assists in 30 season appearances and Bayern Munich are among the host of clubs that will make an attempt to sign the Englishman in the summer transfer window.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring the performances of the England International but, according to The Times (via Eurosport), Alli would cost any potential suitor € 100 million which is just as much as Real Madrid spent to lure Gareth Bale from the White Hart Lane in 2013.
Alli signed a contract extension with Tottenham in September and his new deal with the Spurs is set to expire in 2022. There are no release clause included in Alli’s new Tottenham deal.
