It was an all English race for Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, with Tottenham ultimately winning the player’s signature. The ex Swansea attacker, who was also heavily linked to a reunion with former Juve tactician Antonio Conte at Chelsea, explains to the British press the motivation behind his decision.

"It is true that the Blues had followed me for a long time, but in the last minutes of the market I received a phone call from Pochettino and he convinced me. It was a decisive factor in my choice."