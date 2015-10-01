Tottenham summer transfer priorities revealed
05 February at 17:50According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has identified three key transfer targets ahead of the summer window.
The former Espanyol and Southampton tactician is keen to sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux, who Spurs were reportedly close to bringing to North London last month.
Indeed, they are also set to work on deals to bring two players from Championship clubs to the Premier League. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) and James Maddison (Norwich City) are both on the Lilywhites’ radar, with Pochettino keen to continue promoting the development of young British-based players.
Sessegnon has been hugely impressive throughout the last couple of campaigns, with several of the world’s biggest clubs having already been linked with a move for him. Meanwhile, Maddison has been in fine form at Carrow Road after returning a much-improved player from his loan spell at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.
Time will tell whether Spurs are able to wrap up deals for their three main targets quickly, or if they will become long-running sagas.
(Evening Standard)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
