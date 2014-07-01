Tottenham-Swansea live: confirmed line-ups and live updates
- Tottenham Hotspur have never lost to Swansea in the Premier League, winning 10 of 12 meetings in the competition (D2).
- Swansea have lost all six of their Premier League away games versus Spurs, shipping 15 goals and failing to score in three.
- The Swans have lost 18 of their last 19 away games versus Tottenham in all competitions (W1), with their sole victory arriving in a League Cup clash in September 1978 (3-1).
- Of all teams that Tottenham have faced 10+ times in the Premier League, they have their highest win rate (83.3%) and goals-per-game average (2.33) against Swansea City.
- This meeting pits the team with the most shots in the Premier League so far this season: Tottenham Hotspur (79), versus the team to have attempted the fewest: Swansea City (26).
- Spurs have dropped more points in home games at Wembley Stadium this season (5) than they did in the entire 2016-17 Premier League season at White Hart Lane (4).
- Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to score in their 30th consecutive Premier League home game – they haven’t failed to score in a match at home in the competition since January 13th 2016 (0-1 v Leicester City).
- Lukasz Fabianski has conceded 18 goals in six Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur (three a game on average). Only against Chelsea (23 goals in nine games) has he conceded more in the competition.
