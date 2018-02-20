Tottenham target prefers Arsenal 'because of Wenger'
20 February at 18:20Abdoulaye Doucoure is certainly the belle of the ball right now.
The scorer of seven goals this season, he was on French television recently saying that he would rather join Arsenal than Tottenham “because of Arsene Wenger.”
He has enjoyed a very good season, and just so happens to be wanted by both North London sides, as well as Liverpool.
Recently one of the guests on big television show TeleFoot, the midfielder confirmed that the three EPL giants were indeed after him.
“It’s true that these clubs are interested. But I’m at Watford for the moment and I want to finish my season well.”
Arsenal in particular sound like they still need bodies in the middle, and Coach Arsene Wenger was indeed reported to be ready to sanction a big summer spend in order to bolster his side.
And the Alsace native could have a big role in recruiting Doucoure who, when asked who he preferred, answered “Arsenal because of Arsene Wenger.”
