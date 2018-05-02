Leonardo Bittencourt is unclear about his future, giving hope to Tottenham that he may be willing to move to the UK.

The German midfielder has scored six goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season, but current club Cologne had been relegated, prompting speculation that he would move to Werder Bremen. He is also wanted by Monaco and Hoffenheim.

Yet the attacking midfielder, who can play in many positions, has claimed that he has yet to make up his mind, telling Bild that he “hasn’t decided yet” about his future.

Europa League qualifiers last season, Koln have gone into a tailspin this season, and have a clause in Bittencourt’s deal allowing him to leave for a sum between €6m and €8m.

indicate that Tottenham has made an offer for the 24-year-old, and that the Billy Goats’ sporting director, Armin Veh, has all but admitted that the midfielder will leave this summer.