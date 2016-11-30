Gonzalo Rodriguez’s recent words say a lot about his future.

Interviewed by ESPN (via ViolaNews) the Argentine revealed that he was “very happy at Fiorentina, everybody treats me very well”.

The Viola are in a difficult situation at the moment, sacrificing the signing of new players in order to keep their best with better deals. Rodriguez is one of them.

The Argentine was snagged by the Viola for a measly €1.5 million back in 2012, when former club Villareal were relegated. Rodriguez has done very well for himelf in Italy, becoming one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Rodriguez’s current deal is set to expire next summer, leading many to speculate about his future. Fiorentina’s fans are in uproar about management’s presumed lack of ambition, which could get to the players, too.

