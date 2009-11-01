Tottenham tell Juve Eriksen price tag

Christian Eriksen is one of several players Juventus are monitoring ahead of next season. The Bianconeri have made no secret of the fact they intend to strengthen their midfield this summer, and have identified the Tottenham Hotspur as someone they would like to recruit.



Meanwhile, according to Tuttosport, the North London club have told Juve that it will cost them more than €60 million to sign the Denmark international. This is a figure they could only hope to afford if they sell one of their own top players.



That said, Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici will continue to monitor the former Ajax man in the hope that circumstances change or that Spurs can be persuaded to sell him cheaper, perhaps with the inclusion of a technical counterpart in any prospective deal.



However, Daniel Levy has made it clear that anyone hoping to sign one of his team’s most important players will have to pay top dollar in order to lure them away.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)