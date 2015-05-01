Tottenham tell Juve & Man Utd Rose price-tag

British tabloid Daily Mirror report that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochetino has decided to let English international left full-back Danny Rose leave the club when the transfer window opens in January.



According to the report the former Southampton coach has slapped a £50 million prica tag on the player amidst rumours that Manchester United manager José Mourinho is hot on the player's trail as well as reigning Serie A champions Juventus. However, that price tag coupled with Rose's high wages rules the Bianconeri out as they cannot afford the English international.



This development follows the same pattern that developed with Kyle Walker last season who was eventually sold to Manchester City for £50 million. Danny Rose has been vocal about being underpaid when he stated earlier in the season that "I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me but ​I’m not saying I want out, but if something came to me that was concrete, I’d have no qualms about voicing my opinions to anyone at the club."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)