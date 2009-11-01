Tottenham: the unluckiest Champions League club

Tottenham Hotspur fans could have been forgiven for thinking their team was deserving of a slightly easier draw, having emerged from a group containing European heavyweights Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Unfortunately for them, they had no such luck as their last 16 fate was determined in Nyon during the draw earlier today.



Mauricio Pochettino’s side will face current Scudetto holders Juventus who, with the possible exception of Bayern Munich, are the strongest team it was possible for them to come up against. Fans must be left wondering what they must do to catch a break this season. Though Massimiliano Allegri’s charges have yet to hit top form yet, they remain a very dangerous opponent which the North London club must be very wary of.



The tie itself is likely to be decided by the small details, as is often the case at this level. Pochettino will be well aware of the fact this Juve side has weaknesses, but exploiting them is an entirely different matter. One thing is for sure: if Spurs do go on and make it into the latter stages of Europe’s premier club competition this season, they will know they have done it the hard way.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)