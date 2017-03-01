Tottenham transfer news: Man Utd eye €40m midfielder as Spurs want Everton star
04 March at 15:45Tottenham are planning to restyle their squad next season as the Spurs want to become credible contenders for the Premier League title after finishing third last term. The North London-based club also want to reinforce their status in Europe given that they were eliminated from both the Champions League and the Europa League this season.
According to a report of The Telegraph, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will soon meet the club’s representatives to discuss the transfer strategies for next summer. Everton star Ross Barkley is said to have been targeted by the White Hart Lane hierarchy although the Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has played down transfer rumours linking the Englishman with a summer move to North London.
Meantime, Manchester United boss José Mourinho is reported to be interested in signing Eric Dier with the Special One plotting a € 40 million bid for the versatile England midfielder.
A source close to the Red Devils has told The Sun that the Red Devils wanted to make an offer for the 23-year-old defender who, however, is not available on the market. The source, however, also states that “you never know what can happen once money is on the table.”
Tottenham are reported not to be open to sell Dier for less than € 52 million with the Red Devils that will have over € 200 million available to register new signings in the summer.
