Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham will look to continue their climb back up the Premier League table when they will host Chris Hughton’s unpredictable Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley on Wednesday.

Last week’s dominant 5-1 win over Stoke City came as a welcome win for Spurs, who had surprisingly not won a single game their four outings prior to the one against the Potteries. Harry Kane was back in form, as he scored twice.

While Brighton are 13th in the table, they haven’t won a game since early November, when they won 1-0 against Paul Clement’s Swansea. Since that win, the Seagulls have drawn two games, losing the other three.

Pochettino will be happy that his side has no fresh injury concerns, but Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama continue to nurse their respective injuries and are out for some weeks. Davinson Sanchez will continue to serve his suspension for the red card he received against West Brom.

As far as Brighton go, they continue to be without Steve Sidwell’s services and left-back Gaetan Bong is still a week away from full-fitness, after he missed the club’s previous game against Huddersfield Town.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Dembele, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Suttner, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, March, Gross, Murray

