Tottenham, Vertonghen hits back at Chiellini
11 March at 11:00Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini had no sweet words for Tottenham when Juventus eliminated Spurs from the Champions League this past Wednesday. “We believe in history, we knew it is in Tottenham history to play very well but also to miss many chances”, Chiellini told BT Sports after the final whistle.
Chiellini’s claims seem to have made Tottenham players not happy at all. Spurs’ centre-back Jan Vertonghen, for example, responded to Chiellini’s statements only a few days after the Wembley clash won by the Italians.
“We've got the right mentality and I know we have what it takes to get there. Hopefully we will get another chance to show that to the world. Maybe but they haven't won a Champions League in a while, either. Barcelona did it and so many others did in the way that we want to play. You can speak about it in both ways. They have won so many Scudettos and have been in the Champions League. They are obviously a great team but not the style that we want to play. And I believe that our style fits us better”, Vertonghen told the Daily Mail.
