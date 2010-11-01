Tottenham vs Apoel Nicosia: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

This is the second competitive meeting between Tottenham and APOEL after the English side's 3-0 win in Nicosia back in September.



This is the second competitive meeting between Tottenham and APOEL after the English side’s 3-0 win in Nicosia back in September.



No Cypriot side has ever beaten English opposition in European competition, in 14 attempts (D3 L11).



​However, APOEL’s only previous away trip to face an English club ended in a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the 2009/10 Champions League group stages.



​Tottenham have faced Cypriot opposition more times than any other English club in European competition, scoring 15 goals and conceding only three in those five games (W4 D1).



​Tottenham have won their last three Champions League games at Wembley, all by the same scoreline of 3-1.



​APOEL are winless in their last 13 Champions League games (D3 L10). They have also failed to score in nine of those 13 outings.



​APOEL have also never won an away game in the Champions League (D6 L7).



​APOEL must better Borussia Dortmund’s result on matchday six to be certain of finishing third and progressing to the latter stages of the Europa League. If APOEL and Dortmund both draw, the latter will finish third due to their superior goal-difference.



​Meanwhile, Tottenham are in the Champions League group stages for the third time after 2010/11 (quarter-finals) and 2016/17 (group stages). It’s also the second time they will finish top of their group after 2010/11.



​Despite playing only eight games in his Champions League career, Harry Kane has already scored eight goals. He netted his first hat-trick in the competition in the reverse fixture last September.



​Dele Alli has been directly involved in four of Tottenham’s last five goals in the Champions League (2 goals, 2 assists).



​Mickaël Poté has scored both of APOEL’s goals so far in this season’s Champions League.



