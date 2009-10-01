Tottenham vs Stoke: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of Tottenham vs Stoke in the Premier League from Wembley. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the fixture.



Spurs have won each of their last three Premier League matches against Stoke all by a 4-0 score-line.



​Stoke have won one of their last seven away Premier League matches at Spurs (D3 L3), a 2-1 win in November 2014.



No side in the history of the top-flight of English football has won four consecutive matches against an opponent by four or more goals in each game – it has only happened twice in the history of the Football League, with Barnsley achieving it against Darlington between 1933 and 1938 and Birmingham doing so against Northwich Victoria in the 19th century.



​Stoke have won four of their five visits to Wembley Stadium in all competitions, though they did lose their last game at the ground 1-0 against Manchester City in the 2011 FA Cup final.



​There have been eight red cards in the 18 previous Premier League meetings between these sides, at a rate of one every 2.25 games – the most frequent such rate of all fixtures to have been played at least 15 times.



​Coming in to this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur are closer to the bottom of the league (16 points) than they are the top of the Premier League (18 points).



​Xherdan Shaqiri has been directly involved in nine goals in his last 11 league appearances (four goals, five assists) – his joint-best return in a Premier League season.

Harry Kane has scored 31 Premier League goals so far in 2017 – only three players have scored more in a single Premier League calendar year: Alan Shearer (36 in 1995), Robin van Persie (35 in 2011) and Thierry Henry (34 in 2004).



​Harry Kane has had a hand in seven goals in his last three Premier League games against Stoke (six goals, one assist), with a hat-trick and an assist in this exact fixture last term.



​Dele Alli has scored in all three of his Premier League games against Stoke, netting four goals in total.



