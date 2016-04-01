Tottenham vs WBA: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion. Below is all you need to know.



Tottenham Hotspur have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League meetings with West Brom (W6 D8), losing 0-1 at home in September 2014.



The Baggies have lost just one of their last five away Premier League visits to face Tottenham (W1 D3 L1), though it did come in this fixture last season (0-4).



Of all Premier League fixtures to have been played at least 20 times, only Everton v Leicester (56.5%) has been drawn a larger percentage of the time than Tottenham v West Brom (45.5%, 10/22).



This will be West Brom’s first visit to Wembley since the 2008 FA Cup semi-final that they lost 0-1 to Portsmouth thanks to a goal from former player Kanu.



West Brom have won four away points against Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham – only Newcastle (6) and Liverpool (5) have taken more since the Argentine has been in charge.



During the reign of Tony Pulis from January 2nd 2015 to November 20th 2017, West Bromwich Albion averaged less than a goal a game (0.99 – 105 goals in 106 games).



Of the 14 clubs to have played 106 Premier League matches since Tony Pulis’ appointment on January 2nd 2015, only two (Swansea; 123 points and Crystal Palace; 119 points) have won fewer points than WBA (124).



West Bromwich Albion have had the oldest starting XI on average this season in the Premier League (29y 220d old).



Harry Kane has been involved in 99 Premier League goals during his career (86 goals, 13 assists).



Harry Kane has scored six goals in his five Premier League meetings with West Bromwich Albion, including a hat-trick in this fixture last season.



Gareth McAuley could make his 200th Premier League appearance in this match – should he do so, he’d be the second oldest outfield player to reach this landmark (37y 356d) after Stuart Pearce (39y 4d).



