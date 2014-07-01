Tottenham want to block exit of £40m Man Utd target
10 May at 15:35Totttenham will be on red alert in the summer as Manchester United are reported to be going to offer as much as £ 40 million to sign the Spurs star Eric Dier.
The Englishman is a long time target of José Mourinho who is reportedly ready to make a big money move for the English International. Manchester United need to add depth and quality to their midfield after completing the signing of Paul Pogba last summer and Dier would be a perfect addition to the Old Lady’s squad.
Tottenham, however, are not intentioned to sell any of their stars to their Premier League rivals and the same goes for Dier who is one of the Spurs’ most wanted players. According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham won’t sell Dier to Manchester United with the North London club that will reject Manchester United’s bid.
The 23-year-old has two goals and two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his £50,000 a week salary expires in 2021.
