Premier League: Tottenham-WBA 0-0 | Live updates

Tottenham host West Bromwich Albion in Premier League matchday 21. Mauricio Pochettino’s side is seven points behind table leaders Chelsea, but the Spurs beat their city rivals in a direct meeting two weeks ago thanks to a brace came courtesy of Dele Alli. West Bromwich sit 8th in the Premier League table with 29 points.



CONFIRMED LINEUPS

Tottenham (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Dier; Rose, Dembelè, Wanyama, Walker; Eriksen, Alli; Kane. All: Pochettino

West Bromwich (4-2-3-1): Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt; Fletcher, Yacob; Chadli, Morrison, Phillips; Rondon. All: Pulis



