Tottenham, West Ham defensive target wants Serie A stay
27 January at 17:15Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia has emerged as a possible transfer target for both Tottenham and West Ham. The player’s agent flew to London last week to held transfer talks with some Premier League clubs interested in welcoming the services of his client and both Spurs and Hammers are believed to be included in the race to sign Ranocchia in January.
Zenit St. Petersburg have also made contact to sign the Italian defender in the current transfer window but if this report of Il Corriere dello Sport is to be believed, the player is likely to reject any offer coming from abroad as he wants to stay in Serie A and is not planning to leave Italy in the short term.
Inter, on the other hand, are looking for a permanent departure of their disappointing centre-half, though the nerazzurri are also open to sell the player on loan with compulsory buy-out clause.
