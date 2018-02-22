Totti and Schick send message to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool clash
01 May at 16:55AS Roma legend Francesco Totti and Giallorossi forward Patrik Schick has urged the Serie A outfit’s fans to support the team and not to involve themselves in any clashes with Liverpool fans ahead of the two team’s Champions League second leg tie at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.
"We have been starting to paint our town for a few hours now. The world looks at us and we want to dress Rome with its best clothes: we are its ambassadors, we have a great responsibility, inside and outside the Olympic Stadium,” Totti explained.
“We support our kids with the love and passion that distinguish us, we make sure that our eyes and those of the players are not diverted from the field: now more than ever is the center of our universe.
"On Wednesday, in every place in Rome, we will have to demonstrate once again to be able to transmit our values: those of sport, of welcome and must respect our visitors.”
Schick, who is currently on loan at Roma from Sampdoria, said: “At the stadium there will be a wonderful atmosphere, perhaps more than that experienced against Barcelona.”
