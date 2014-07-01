Totti attracts Roma kit sponsorship
05 December at 13:00Roma have a very important match ahead of them where, with a draw at home to Qarabag, they can seal their passage into the next round of the Champions League. A point at home to the Azerbaijani champions will be enough to confirm qualification into the last 16.
Coach Eusebio Di Francesco will rely on big hitters such as Radja Nainggolan, Stephan El Shaarawy and Edin Džeko to make the difference on what could be an historic night for the club. Francesco Totti can no longer be called upon to win games on the pitch, he could be about to secure a very important deal for the Giallorossi off it.
Roma have been without a shirt sponsor since the 2012/13 season but, according to La Repubblica, the club are very close to reaching a lucrative deal with Turkish Airlines whom they did in fact near a deal with two years ago. To convince the leadership of the Istanbul-based airline, Trigoria chiefs decided to focus on their former captain: a video with the ex No.10 promoting the Turkish brand.
Sales director Luca Danovaro recently travelled to Istanbul to deal with the company’s top brass so, by reaching the next phase of Europe’s premier club competition, they would have greater bargaining power.
(La Repubblica)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments