Totti contradicts AS Roma, says he may not retire in the summer

AS Roma’s new director of sport Monchi revealed Totti will retire at the end of the season during his first press conference at the club last week. The contract of the former Italy star expires at the end of the season and the player has already signed a long-term agreement with the giallorossi to become one of the club’s executives.



Trouble is, AS Roma have yet to tell Totti which role he will cover at the end of the season and the experienced striker has yet to decide whether to end his playing career at the end of the season or continue for one or more years.



The 40-year-old has been struggling with game time this season as he has only played 837 minutes in all competitions during the current campaign.



The AS Roma captain took part to a public event in Rome today and revealed that he’s still unsure about his future. “I don’t know if I will retire at the end of the season”, Totti said while talking to Italy’s minister for sport Luca Lotti and Juve legend Antonio Cabrini who also attended the event.

