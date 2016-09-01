Totti doesn’t start his last game for AS Roma

As expected, Francesco Totti is not going to start the last game of his career for AS Roma. The giallorossi legendary captain, however, should come off the bench during today’s home game against Genoa.



The Italian is going to play his last game with AS Roma but may decide not to end his playing career yet.



With a recent Facebook post, Tott has announced that he is ready to begin a new chapter of his career starting from tomorrow.



“Roma-Genoa, Sunday the 28th 2017, the last time I will be wearing the Roma shirt”, the statement reads.



“It is impossible to express everything that Roma means to me, how much these colours are important and will be important, always.”



“I am only feeling that my love for football is also impossible to end, it’s a passion. It’s my passion and it is so deep that I can’t think of ending it, never.”



“From Monday I will be ready to start again, I’ll be ready for a new challenge.”



​According to Sky Sport, however, Totti will meet AS Roma President James Pallotta to decide his future at the club soon. A contract to become club’s executive has already been prepared and AS Roma hope their captain will hang his boots and start working in the club’s control roo.

