Francesco Totti has retired from football, but he continues to cause a headache to Juventus and its supporters. Today, the former captain of Roma, now a Giallorosso director, was called by UEFA to help with the official Champions League draw. And for the Bianconeri, the legendary Roma captain has had a moment of laughter after he pulled Barcelona to play against Juventus. There was a brief pause after the draw, for Totti to have a laugh and a thought about his former Italian national teammate Gianluigi Buffon.

La faccia di uno che sa di averla fatta grossissima