Francesco Totti had shared a laugh with Edin Dzeko before Roma boarded their Frecciarossa train to Milano Centrale ahead of tomorrow’s match with Inter Milan.The Bosnian striker has been the center of ever-increasing transfer speculation linking him with a stunning January move to Chelsea.As the team was preparing for their journey north, the eternal captain of Roma jokingly asked his former-teammate, “is this train going to London?” The big striker playfully replied, “Not yet.”