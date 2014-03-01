Totti, Dzeko joke about Chelsea transfer speculation
20 January at 17:00Francesco Totti had shared a laugh with Edin Dzeko before Roma boarded their Frecciarossa train to Milano Centrale ahead of tomorrow’s match with Inter Milan.
The Bosnian striker has been the center of ever-increasing transfer speculation linking him with a stunning January move to Chelsea.
As the team was preparing for their journey north, the eternal captain of Roma jokingly asked his former-teammate, “is this train going to London?” The big striker playfully replied, “Not yet.”
Prima di salire sul treno per #Milano, la battuta di #Totti a #Dzeko: “Non va a #Londra questo?” (riferito al treno). Risposta del bosniaco: “ancora no” #ASRoma @PremiumSportHD— Andrea Di Carlo (@Andrea_DiCarlo) January 20, 2018
