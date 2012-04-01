A full stadium, but not even a big match. This morning tickets sales were opened for the last Serie A match at the Olympic Stadium between Rome and Genoa. A match that in normal conditions would not have great appeal for the Roman audience. The opportunity is noble, although the Giallorossi are likely to get there without having anything left to play for, at best De Rossi and his teammates will have to defend second place or try to get that spot back from Napoli. Regardless, this game will remain in history. It will be the last chance to see Francesco Totti live, provided that Spalletti decides to give him the joy of his last appearance in the Roma jersey.

Nevertheless, there will be a grand crowd for the Giallorosso captain, a tribute to a champion who has been the protagonist of a unique chapter in the pages of history. All of his fans will want to greet him. The hunt for tickets is on, requests are coming from all over the world and many will be returned to the sender with a negative result. This morning, swarms of tickets to were gone in a few hours. The confirmation comes directly from the company through Carlo Feliziani, ticketing manager, "Curvas and boxes are sold out, only two stands remain." And on the Internet, there is also the secondary ticket sale, ie the resale of tickets already purchased. On popular sites, prices doubled up to astronomical figures like 500 EUR for a place that would normally cost 35 EUR.