One football shirt that won’t be appearing on any auction site in the near future is the one worn by Roma and Italy legend Francesco Totti in his final game as a professional. The 40-year-old, who has spent his entire career with the club from the capital, called time on his career in May on an emotional day at the Stadio Olimpico.



On Tuesday, the shirt that he wore against Genoa in that final game was launched into space from French Guyana. Totti played 786 times for his hometown club and scored 307 goals for both club and country during a 24-year playing career.



