Roma-Lazio 1-3: Keita scores a brace as Rudiger sees red in Totti's last derby

AS Roma take on Lazio in Serie A matchday 34. Today’s derby of Rome is likely to be the last one for Francesco Totti who has not yet announced his retirement from football but has a contract expiring at the end of the season. Totti signed a one-year contract extension last summer with the experienced striker who also agreed to become one of AS Roma’s director from the 2017/18 campaign. Therefore, this could be Totti’s last derby as a footballer. Watch this space to follow all the live updates from the Olimpico.



