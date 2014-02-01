The former Roma attacker retired at the end of last season, becoming a director at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Giallorossi star was speaking at the International Sports Conference, and referencing the Egyptian star, who was sold to Liverpool in the summer for

He has gone on to score 15 goals in 20 Premier League games, proving to be a sensation at Anfield.

“Salah? The best player in the world is Messi, but don’t tell Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar that!,” Totti said.

“Salah’s one of the best. His sale was jointly decided between the club and player.”

Totti also spoke of his future;

“Coaching? Right now I’m not thinking about it. When you think about it, something goes off in your head, but it hasn’t happened to me yet. I’ll see in the future,” the legend claimed.

€ 42 million.